China continúa su expansión en Latinoamerica: Un megapuerto en Perú enciende las alertas

Aerial view showing the construction works in the area where the Chinese company Cosco Shipping is building a port in Chancay, some 80 km north of Lima, on August 22, 2023. The mega-port of Chancay is on its way to becoming one of the main routes for trade between South America and Asia, a company representative said on August 22. Works began in 2011 and the first stage is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, after an initial investment of 1.3 billion dollars. (Photo by Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP) (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images)